Body found in car trunk in Graham investigated as homicide

A woman was found dead in the trunk of a car at a Graham auto yard. Law enforcement are investigating it as a homicide.

GRAHAM, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office will investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Graham as a homicide.

Pierce County deputies found the body in a car at an auto yard on Dec. 21 while assisting with another investigation. They were looking into a vehicle when they found the woman’s body.

The business sells parts for cars and stores a number of vehicles, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss.

Last week the King County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the death with potential links to King County.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine who the woman is and how she died.