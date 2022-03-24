One person killed, one injured in shooting near Tukwila light rail station

One person was found dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown.

TUKWILA, Wash. — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting near the Tukwila light rail station.

The shooting occurred on the 3600 block of Southcenter Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. One man was found dead at the scene and another man was found nearby with injuries "consistent with a gunshot wound," according to Tukwila police.

It's unclear if the victims know each other.

Police said the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and they believe an altercation happened before.

The ages of the victims are unknown.

Police are searching for one suspect related to the shooting.

The incident is the second deadly shooting within hours on Thursday. One person died and another person was injured in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood around 11:30 a.m.

Gunshots were reported on the 4200 block of South Angeline Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center where the man died, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The 1 Line light rail service is operating but not serving the Rainier Beach, Tukwila International and Sea-Tac stations due to an emergency response, according to Sound Transit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.