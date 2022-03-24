1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting in Seattle's Columbia City

The Seattle Police Department is asking people to avoid the area as officers investigate.

SEATTLE — One person has died and another was critically injured in a shooting in Columbia City Thursday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police said gunshots were reported in the 4200 block of South Angeline Street just before 11:30 a.m.

Arriving officers reportedly found a man and woman in critical condition on the sidewalk.

The victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center where the man died, according to Seattle police Detective Patrick Michaud.

Police said a third person in the area was transported to Harborview in an unrelated medical event.

Seattle police detectives are at the scene investigating. The Seattle Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.