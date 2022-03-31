2 Olympia police officers stabbed while attempting to make an arrest

One officer is in serious but stable condition, the other has a non-life-threatening wound.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Olympia police officers were stabbed while attempting to make an arrest Thursday evening.

One officer shot at the suspect, according to the Olympia Police Department. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Pierce County in critical condition.

One officer is in serious but stable condition. The other has a non-life-threatening wound.

According to preliminary information, the officers were attempting to arrest the suspect for allegedly lighting their neighbor's door on fire.

The location of the incident has not been released.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team was called to the scene to conduct an independent investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.