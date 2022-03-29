Memorial service set for fallen Everett officer Dan Rocha

A memorial service for fallen Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 4 at Angel of the Winds Arena. The service is open to the public.

EVERETT, Wash. — A memorial service has been scheduled for April 4 to honor fallen Everett Police Department Officer Dan Rocha.

Rocha, 41, was shot and killed by a suspect on March 25. He served with the department since 2017 and lived in the community for more than a decade.

The memorial service is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at the Angel of the Winds Arena, located at 2000 Hewitt Ave in Everett, on April 4. The Everett Police Department said more information would be released as it becomes available.

The last time an Everett officer died in the line of duty was on July 15, 1999, according to Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman.

"I ask that you keep Officer Rocha’s family and the men and women of the Everett Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we all process this horrible tragedy," Templeman said in a statement. "Officer Rocha will be missed but not forgotten."