Bail set at $5 million for man accused of killing Everett police officer

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect accused of shooting and driving his car over an Everett police officer is being held on $5 million bail.

A Snohomish County judge found probable cause Monday for murder in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

Richard James Rotter, 50, has not been officially charged by prosecutors. The judge set a charging deadline of March 29.

The incident began Friday afternoon when Officer Dan Rocha, 41, spoke with Rotter after seeing him “'moving guns’ from one car to another” in the parking lot of a Starbucks in Everett, according to probable cause documents.

Police said the dispatcher told Rocha that Rotter had outstanding warrants for his arrest, including domestic violence assault and hit-and-run, and recorded radio chatter indicated the suspect had a previous felony conviction.

Witness cellphone video shows Rocha try to detain Rotter near the back of his Mini Cooper. Rotter began to “wrestle” with Rocha, and they fell behind the car. Rotter took out a handgun and fired “at least twice” at Rocha’s head, according to documents.

Police said another cellphone witness video shows the Mini Cooper accelerating backward over Rocha’s body and leaving the parking lot.

Everett police found Rotter and began chasing him after seeing Rotter was “blowing lights.” The pursuit ended in a crash, and Rotter was taken into custody.

Rotter has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions or adverse findings for 18 felonies, 12 gross misdemeanors and 11 misdemeanors, according to Washington State Patrol records.