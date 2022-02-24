Mount Vernon police looking to identify kidnapping suspect, good Samaritan

Mount Vernon police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and a good Samaritan in a case now being investigated as a kidnapping.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) is continuing its search for a suspect they say stole a vehicle with a 12-year-old girl inside last week.

MVPD received the report of a vehicle being taken with a child inside near the 1100 block of Riverside Drive, just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

The suspect left the girl at an unknown apartment complex, believed to be in Burlington, after realizing she was in the vehicle, MVPD reported. The girl was driven to Mount Vernon by a good Samaritan and was recovered by police, according to MVPD.

The stolen vehicle was located abandoned in a residential area near Riverside Drive and East Fir Streets on Saturday, Feb. 19.

MVPD said Thursday the case is now being investigated as a kidnapping.

MVPD reported investigators are still searching for the suspect, described as a slender male in his 20s, with short, possibly shaved, hair. The suspect was described as wearing glasses, a dark hoody, jeans and white tennis shoes.

The suspect was seen on a local transit bus arriving prior to the incident.

MVPD is also looking to identify the good Samaritan who returned the girl. He is described as male, aged 35-40, with short hair, driving a dark-colored truck, possibly with a sign on the back.

Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspect and good Samaritan.

Anyone with information that may assist us in this investigation is encouraged to call police dispatch at (360) 428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department at (360) 336-627.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is continuing to investigate.