Maple Valley man who shot wife, 2 adult children charged

Wycliffe Brown Seda is being held on $5 million bail. He will be arraigned May 9.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — The man who shot his wife and two adult children inside the family's home on April 21 was charged with three counts of attempted murder in the second degree.

On the evening of April 21, Seda refused to let his wife use the family's vehicles to pick their son up from the airport, according to charging documents. When the son made it home, he confronted his father, who attacked his son.

Seda's daughter tried to intervene.

The three eventually broke apart and began arguing.

"Without warning, [Seda] pulled out a loaded handgun and shot his son and daughter multiple times ... and fled the room," charging documents read.

Seda went downstairs where he saw his wife and shot her as she tried to run.

Numerous 911 calls were made during the incident. The first came from Seda around midnight, during which a dispatcher could hear him telling his children to get away and that he was defending himself. For the first several minutes of the call, Seda didn't respond to dispatch. Gunshots can be heard more than two minutes after the call was made, according to charging documents.

After the gunshots were heard, Seda told dispatch "I shot at the kids, they were hitting me."

During a second call, Seda tells dispatch he is downstairs and trying to "help his wife." Dispatch asked Seda if he shot his wife and he replied, "Yeah, I shot them," according to charging documents.

Seda's wife also called 911, telling dispatch he was lying about being attacked by his family, and three people were shot.

A third 911 call was made during which Seda's children tell dispatch their father shot them, according to charging documents.

When King County deputies arrived, they found Seda in the driveway holding a cell phone. He had a pistol in his pants pocket.

All three shooting victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center for emergency surgery. The son and daughter had to be intubated.

Following the shooting, detectives learned Seda has a history of domestic violence. Both children recalled being hit. A woman with whom Seda was having an affair with filed for a civil protection order in 2019, detailing how he would threaten her with a gun, according to charging documents.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, text START to 88788 or visit thehotline.org for additional guidance and resources.