Maple Valley man charged with sex trafficking, sexually abusing 15-year-old

Prosecutors allege Tony Eldridge, 42, sexually and physically abused the victim and profited from her commercial sexual exploitation.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A Maple Valley man made his first court appearance Thursday on charges of sex trafficking and sex abuse of a minor.

King County Prosecutors charged Tony Eldridge, 42, with human trafficking, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, rape of a child and three counts of promoting prostitution.

Eldridge pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday and remains in custody on a $500,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Bellevue police said they encountered the 15-year-old victim after responding to a disturbance at a hotel on July 1. During the investigation, police discovered that the girl, who was reported missing out of Tacoma, was staying with Eldridge at his Maple Valley home.

Prosecutors alleged Eldridge sexually and physically abused the victim and profited from her commercial sexual exploitation. Court documents say Eldridge also exploited three adult victims.

Court documents allege Eldridge knew of the victim's age and advertised her for sex on multiple websites throughout the month of June. The victim told investigators she had a disagreement with Eldridge at the end of June which led to her ultimately leaving the residence.

Eldridge was arrested on Aug. 3 at his Maple Valley home following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement officers.

Eldridge is a registered sex offender in Multnomah County, Oregon, and was convicted of promoting prostitution in 2013.