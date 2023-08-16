Homicide investigation underway after deadly north Seattle shooting

No information on any potential suspects was immediately available.

SEATTLE — Homicide detectives from the Seattle Police Department are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

In a blotter post, SPD said officers responded shortly after midnight to reports of a person being shot at the intersection of North 104th Street and Aurora Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, but he ended up being pronounced dead at the hospital.

SPD says the circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. No other information was available on the victim at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.