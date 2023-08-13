3 injured in Belltown shooting overnight

Seattle police responded to 1st Avenue and Lenora Street at around 2 a.m. Sunday after multiple reports of shots being fired.

SEATTLE — Three people were injured in a shooting overnight in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police responded to 1st Avenue and Lenora Street at around 2 a.m. Sunday after multiple reports of shots being fired.

Arriving officers reportedly found two locations where the shootings took place. The first was near 1st Ave and Lenora St. and the second was in the 100 block of Blanchard Street.

Seattle police gave aid to a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said a 33-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman later arrived at nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. All three victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting and asks anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000.

