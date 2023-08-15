Man killed in homicide near Tacoma fire station, police say

The man was found dead just after midnight, according to police.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed near a Tacoma fire station overnight Tuesday.

Tacoma Police Department officers were called for reports of a shooting at the 1400 block of Earnest S Brazill just after 12:15 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said this case will be investigated as a homicide.

The homicide happened at an apartment near Tacoma Fire Station 4 and a Safeway grocery store. Investigators have not released any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.