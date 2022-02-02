Man shot near the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle

A man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after they were shot in downtown Seattle Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on the 700 block of 3rd Avenue, which is about a block north of the courthouse.

The Seattle Police Department said a man was shot and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The man’s condition is currently unknown.

KING 5 crews saw about a dozen officers looking for evidence near Cherry Street and 3rd Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The investigation briefly disrupted King County Metro bus service Wednesday morning, but service has since resumed.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.