King County's 460 reported shooting victims in 2021 was a 56% increase over 4-year average

A total of 88 people were shot and killed and another 372 were injured in shootings last year, according to the latest information from King County.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — There were more reported shots fired and shooting victims in King County last year than any of the four previous years, according to preliminary information released Monday.

In 2021, 88 people were killed in fatal shootings, according to the 2021 Year End King County Firearm Violence Report. There were another 372 non-fatal shooting victims in 2021.

Over the course of the year, there were a total of 1,405 shots fired incidents in King County.

That is from data collected from more than 20 agencies. However, the majority of the data comes from eight agencies: Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, King County Sheriff's Office (including 16 contract cities), Renton, Seattle, and Tukwila. These agencies account for nearly 80% of King County's population.

In 2021, more than 62% of total shots fired and 59% of shooting victims were from agencies outside of Seattle. This is slightly higher than a four-year average for 2017-2020, which shows 60% of all shots fired and 58% of all shooting victims were reported from agencies outside of Seattle.

Total shots fired in 2021 was up roughly 26% and the overall number of shooting victims was up about 56% over the four-year average for 2017-2020. The number of shooting victims was up 64% while non-fatal shooting victims were up 54% over the four-year average, according to the preliminary information.