Woman shot in bed after bullets come through her apartment wall, window in Parkland

The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

PARKLAND, Wash. — A 63-year-old woman was shot while in bed after bullets came through the wall and window of her Parkland apartment during a shooting outside in the parking lot Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 96th Street S.

The woman was transported to Tacoma General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD).

Detectives said that they do not believe the woman was targeted in any way.

"I had to roll off my bed onto the floor, and it was like eight shots. They were loud," said one of the victim's neighbors Dori Robinson, "This was very, very, very scary."

No suspects have been identified, and there were no witnesses to the incident.

"Somebody must have come from somewhere and just started shooting. Pretty scary," said Robert another neighbor who wished to be identified only by his first name. Robert's car was also shot up during the incident.

Deputies are hoping the public can help in the incident and are asking anyone with any information related to the shooting to call PCSD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.