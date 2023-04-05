Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder for 2020 fatal shooting at Seattle's CHOP zone

Marcel Long is accused of killing 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson.

SEATTLE — The man suspected of shooting and killing 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson near Seattle's former "CHOP" protest zone in June 2020 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday.

According to charging documents, Marcel Long was seen on surveillance video approaching Anderson and pulling out a gun. He is then seen chasing Anderson - who ran away - and appears to shoot him.

Long, who was 19 years old at the time, was identified as the suspected shooter on June 21, 2020, a day after the shooting, according to court documents. Detectives said he immediately fled the state.

Long was arrested by U.S. marshalls on July 12, 2021. He was found walking along South 216th Street near 14th Avenue. He led law enforcement on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody.

Long's sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 30.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released a statement that read, "There is never a guarantee of what a jury will do, even in a case such as this one. Today’s guilty plea and the upcoming sentencing ensure that Mr. Long will have clear accountability for this murder conviction."

The protests and creation of CHOP followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CHOP was located near Cal Anderson Park, inside the area of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood that was occupied by protestors for weeks, after Seattle police abandoned the department’s East Precinct.