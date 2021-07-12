Suspect arrested by US marshals in connection with murder in Seattle's CHOP zone

Marcel Long was wanted by the Seattle Police Department for first-degree murder.

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing Lorenzo Anderson near Seattle's former "CHOP" Zone in June of 2020 was arrested by U.S. marshals on Monday.

Marcel Long was wanted by the Seattle Police Department for first-degree murder. He was arrested while walking in Des Moines.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed the charges against Long in August for the killing of Anderson, who was also 19 years old.

According to charging documents, Long was seen on surveillance video approaching Anderson and pulling out a gun. He is then seen then chasing Anderson, who ran away, and appears to shoot him.

Long was identified as the suspected shooter a day after the shooting, according to court documents, and detectives said he immediately fled the state.

"The defendant's willingness to fire his weapon around crowds of people, in his effort to kill Lorenzo, demonstrates the severe danger to the community and risk of harm to others. His immediate flight also demonstrates his desire to avoid being held accountable for this crime," charging documents stated.

During their investigation, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force learned Long was staying at an apartment complex in Des Moines.

Long was found walking along South 216th Street near 14th Avenue. He led law enforcement on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody.