Man dies after 'serious assault' at Seattle bus station

The 52-year-old man was assaulted and later died at Harborview on Friday night.

SEATTLE — A 52-year-old man has died after a "serious assault" at a Seattle bus station on Friday night, Sept. 29, according to police.

The man was assaulted near a bus station along 2nd Avenue South and South Jackson Street, the Seattle Police Department said. The incident was first reported as a stabbing, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

When officers arrived on scene, the man was still breathing. Seattle Fire crews treated the man at the scene before he was transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

A suspect description is not yet available and it is unclear what led up to the fatal incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.