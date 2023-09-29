Renton teen who pleaded guilty in two separate murders receives 18-year sentence in another case

Police say he was just 14 years old when he committed two murders and an assault within three months.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A teenager who pleaded guilty to two separate murders when he was just 14 years old was sentenced on Friday in another case — this time for an assault.

King County Superior Court Judge Cindi Port sentenced the teen to more than 18 years, saying it is the most difficult sentencing she has experienced to date.

KING 5 is not naming the teen due to his age.

The court said the assault charge was for a gunfight the teen was involved in in November 2021. Though over 40 rounds were fired, no one was hurt.

On Friday, Judge Port considered that case and heard from family members impacted by the two killings.

In October 2021, police say the teen, who was 14 years old at the time, shot and killed Marc Anthony Valladolid in Renton. A separate killing happened months later in the same city. On January 12, 2022, police say the teen shot and killed Anthony Pace.

One of Valladolid’s relatives said, "he did not have to kill. He did not have to go and shoot at random people. He chose to do so.”

"He has had a lot of adversities in his life,” said Dr. Megan Carter, a psychologist who testified about the teen's upbringing.

There was significant substance use and violence in his household, said Carter.

"He comes from a background of a single mom with ten kids, so there was not a lot of individual attention. His mom has her own challenges," Carter said.

After Judge Port sentenced the teen to more than 18 years, she left him with two life lessons.