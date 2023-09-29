Allen Family Center celebrates reopening in South Seattle

The center was temporarily closed after water damage from a fire. It offers resources for families, especially those at risk for or experiencing homelessness.

SEATTLE — The Allen Family Center, offering centralized resources for families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, celebrated its re-opening Friday. It closed in March for repairs after a fire led to water damage.

With funding from the City of Seattle, the center offers access to emergency items, guidance on navigating complex government processes, access to mental health resources and other tools for families.

It also aims to build a sense of community.

"It's such a breath of fresh air to be able to open our doors and serve our community again, particularly in a time where we have seen the impacts of the eviction moratorium and the pandemic- those reeling impacts on families," said Dominique Alex, interim chief executive officer of Mary's Place, one of the partners on the center.

"So to be able to open our door and help families get those critical resources that they need has been wonderful and impactful for both our staff and our community," Alex said.

Mary's Place, Mercy Housing Northwest, BrightSpark (formerly Childcare Resources), Navos Behavioral Health and Chief Seattle Club are among the partners offering services. The center is located under permanent supportive housing operated by Mercy Housing Northwest.

"We're seeing a lot of gentrification, a lot of movement, and people being displaced in the community- so I feel like us being here and being present here is a reminder to folks that, this is your space, and we're here to share this space together," said Helen Bariamichael, vice president of Mercy Housing Northwest Regional.

Providers say last year, the center served 669 households, 342 children, and provided 2,330 resources on-site and through an outreach program. It says a racially, culturally, linguistically diverse clientele accessed services, with 30% born in other countries and 66% identifying as Black, Indigenous or People of Color.

"It really is open to everybody," said Tanya Kim, director of the Seattle Human Services Department. "It's about serving those that might have a specific need that's related to being sheltered, but it's also working with community members that could benefit from the same services that keep them housed."

FULL LIST OF SERVICES (FROM NEWS RELEASE):

Mary's Place services

· Referral to shelter

· Mobile outreach support for unsheltered families

· Assistance with housing search and navigation, rental applications, and financial assistance

· Case management and referral/navigation for families, including immigrant and refugee families

· Assistance navigating the King County social services network and eligible benefits, as well as referral to other services

· Financial literacy classes and credit repair workshops to help families be housing ready and sustain stable housing

· Provide free diapers, food and food vouchers, clothing and cold weather gear, COVID testing, showers, bus tickets, hygiene supplies, and school supplies on an as‐needed basis

· Outreach events for the community, including health and job fairs

NAVOS services

· Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Program offers diversity-informed mental health programs to provide mental health consultation supports that are tailored for the needs of families experiencing homelessness and other complex needs that impact day-to-day care of young children

· Easy and fast access to licensed mental health clinicians with specialized training in early childhood (for developmental guidance, parenting advice, mental health support, etc.)

· Staff consultation to increase support and reduce burn out in staff that serve homeless families in the community

· Attachment Vitamins©: a 9-10 week trauma-informed parent support group with developmental guidance and parenting under stress

· Referral support to ongoing mental health services, including walk-in, on-site screening for early childhood mental health services

BrightSpark services

· Early learning navigation for parents that connects families to Working Connections Child Care - provide childcare subsidies for those ineligible and co‐pay assistance for families who are employed and eligible for Working Connections

· Referrals to quality childcare programs

· Coach and support families to access other relevant benefit programs more effectively (TANF, SSI, infant/child mental health)

· Kaleidoscope Play and Learn - virtual or in person meetings for family friend and neighbor caregivers and parents to provide information and resiliency support while caring for their children at home

· Brothers and Sisters training and support program for teens caring for younger siblings and other young family members

· Early Learning Conversations: In‐depth conversations for adult family friend and neighbor caregivers and parents of young children

· Over 100 children participated in Center programming in 2022

Mercy Housing Northwest

· Permanent supportive housing at Gardner House and provides Center space

· Direct resident services