Man accused of gunning down ex-girlfriend in Lakewood faces murder charge

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The man accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend in Lakewood last month, was brought back to Washington to face a murder charge in Pierce County.



William L. Rickman, who was arrested in northern California in January, pleaded not guilty to the aggravated first-degree murder charge against him, in connection to the shooting death of Gloria Choi, 33.



Choi was shot in her vehicle on Jan. 2 in Lakewood, where she lived, according to probable cause records filed by the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.



The records say Choi's truck was pinned against a telephone pole on the 6100 block of 112th St. SW that day sometime after 7 p.m. The driver blocking her was Rickman, Choi's ex-boyfriend, the records said.



Prosecutors say Choi called 911 and told the dispatcher Rickman was following her and hit her car, adding that he was armed with a gun.



Police later found Choi shot in her vehicle. 14 bullet defects were found on the vehicle door and window.



"She should not have not died. She should still be here. She should be raising her son. She should be with her parents," said Brieanna Eberly, Choi's friend.



Eberly worked with Choi at the OYO hotel in Chehalis, a hotel that Choi's family owned, according to Eberly.



Eberly was hired by Choi three years ago.



"She was my best friend. She was the last person that I would ever have thought would not be here," Eberly said.



Eberly said Choi was fearful of Rickman after breaking up with him in November.



"It was hard because he was everywhere. He followed her everywhere," she said.



Court records show Choi got a "no contact" order against Rickman in December, after an encounter in late November when Choi called Tumwater Police to report that Rickman put a tracking device on her belongings and that he was "unpredictable and suicidal with drinking problems," and owned firearms.



Rickman also has a criminal history out of California, some of which include domestic violence convictions, according to prosecutors.



After the Lakewood shooting on Jan. 2, Rickman was found and arrested in Humboldt County, Calif., after a pursuit.



Rickman was extradited to Washington this week and had his bail hearing at the Pierce County Courthouse, where Rickman pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. A judge ordered him held with no bail. His next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 9, according to a courthouse spokesperson.



Despite the restraining order against Rickman, prosecutors said Choi had several more run-ins with Rickman, including her being contacted by him via phone and text in December, and encounters with him at a mall and at a coffee shop in Chehalis.



In mid-December, Choi called Eberly for help from the coffee shop where she spotted Rickman's car.



"I walked her out to her truck, and as I was standing out there with her, here he comes around the corner literally stalking her, and I said get in your truck and drive. If he follows you, call the cops." Eberly said.



Weeks later, Eberly got the call about Choi's death.



