Robbrie Thompson sentenced to 40 years for 2019 murder of Puyallup store clerk

Robbrie Thompson was found guilty last year of murdering Soon Ja Nam during a 2019 robbery.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Robbrie Thompson, found guilty in the 2019 murder of a Puyallup store clerk during a robbery, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday.

In October 2021, a jury found Thompson guilty on all charges including two counts of first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree robbery.

Thompson was arrested as a 16-year-old for the murder of Soon Ja Nam, 79, who owned and operated the Handy Corner Store with her husband.

On April 27, 2019, Thompson, who was a 16-year-old at the time, and another suspect went into the Handy Corner Store with a gun and demanded money. Police said Nam gave the suspects the money, and they shot her in the back.

The body of a second suspect was found on the shoreline of north Tacoma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

