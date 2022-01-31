One person dead after road-rage shooting in Tacoma

A 56-year-old male died after the shooting Monday afternoon.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 56-year-old male died Monday after a road-rage shooting in Tacoma.

The victim was in a rear-passenger seat of one of the vehicles when shots were fired just after 3 p.m. at South 54th and South Washington Street.

Both vehicles involved left the scene of the shooting, according to police.

The victim was driven to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died, according to Tacoma police.

It is unclear what led up the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are investigating.

