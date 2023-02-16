Kitsap County issues $1 million felony warrant for serial thief

Gary Moyer has already been charged with attempted theft of an ATM and theft of an Amazon delivery van.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) has issued a $1 million felony warrant for a serial thief accused of attempting to steal an ATM in December.

Gary Moyer is accused of trying to steal the ATM of a Chase Bank branch in South Kitsap County on Dec. 12, as well as the Nov. 21 theft of an Amazon delivery van in Port Orchard.

Moyer is also wanted for questioning by KCSO detectives in connection to other various crimes across the county.

The driver of the Amazon van was 66 years old and was injured when Moyer allegedly stole it during a package delivery.

“I have not run in 20 years,” Rusty, who asked not to have his last name published, told KING 5 in November. “But I made it across that yard in a second and a half.”

Rusty said he managed to get in the van’s side entrance before the thief “punched it.”

Rusty fell out of the van onto the pavement. Most of the right side of his body suffered bruises.

”I can’t brush my hair right now with my right hand,” said Rusty.

The van was driven to a nearby vacant lot where a witness told police she saw a woman helping a man move packages from the Amazon truck to a U-Haul van.

The U-Haul van was found abandoned later that afternoon.

He was released from custody after posting $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information on Moyer’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers.com.