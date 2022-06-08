Kitsap County deputies responding to armed barricaded person near Bremerton

Deputies found a deceased person in a residence and a second person barricaded and armed with a rifle, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

BREMERTON, Wash. — One person was taken into custody after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a residence for a barricaded person with a gun, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 6900 block of Old Military Road north of Bremerton for a reported "disturbance" in the area Wednesday morning.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said the barricaded person is contained.

Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Old Military Road is closed between McWilliams Road and Fairgrounds Road and will be for some time, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

The Washington State Patrol said its bomb squad was requested and is en route to the scene.

The multi-agency response includes deputies, officers, detectives and SWAT team members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.