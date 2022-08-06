Bellingham police ask for suspect facing 31 charges to turn himself in

28-year-old Brandon Thompson is suspected of stealing numerous vehicles and fleeing from Bellingham police and the Washington State Patrol.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) is asking a suspect wanted on more than 30 charges to turn himself in and for the public's help in finding him.

Brandon Thompson, 28, is suspected of stealing more than five vehicles and fleeing from police in Bellingham. Bellingham police said Thompson has fled from BPD and the Washington State Patrol numerous times.

In all, Thompson is wanted on 31 charges in connection to incidents spanning multiple months. Thompson's charges include six counts of identity theft, five counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, five counts of third-degree theft, five counts of attempted third-degree theft, eluding and more.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office also has probable cause for the arrest of Thompson and he has a felony arrest warrant out of Skagit County.

Police said the first incident involving Thompson in Bellingham happened on April 10, when Thompson was seen on video driving a stolen car into a hotel.

In another incident on April 23, Bellingham police officers tried to stop a car when the driver, identified as Thompson, fled. The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office was notified a 6-year-old was in the stolen car at the time Thompson fled from police, according to Bellingham police.

The Bellingham Police Department is asking anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts to call 360-778-8611 or leave a tip at cob.org/tips.