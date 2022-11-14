Second suspect accused of robbing a Kirkland home, assaulting woman inside pleads not guilty

Bubacarr Touray was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree rape.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The second suspect accused of breaking into a Kirkland home and assaulting a woman inside pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, police received a 911 call from the survivor. When police arrived, they learned she was asleep on the couch when the two suspects entered her home.

Bubabcarr Touray and Muhammed Sesay pointed a gun at her head and chest, according to charging documents.

The suspects made demands of the survivor, asking her where money was and forcing her to unlock her phone. After Sesay left, Touray sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

Touray was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree rape.

Touray asked for an interpreter at his first court appearance on Nov. 9, causing his arraignment to be delayed by several days. His bail remains at $750,000 and it has not been posted.

The other suspect, Sesay, was charged with first-degree robbery and pleaded not guilty in court on Nov. 9. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

April Schatz, a friend of the survivor, released a statement following Touray's court appearance that read, in part:

"The survivor of the attack and the Kirkland community are horrified, traumatized and in disbelief that two men in ski masks with semi automatic weapons came to their quiet neighborhood to victimized a sleeping family in their community. The survivor of the attack recalls the sheer terror of waking up to see two men in ski masks with guns in their hands and realizing that she was about to be robbed.

"At that moment the survivor thought only of protecting her family. Her son, mother, husband and future daughter-in-law who are all home and unaware of the horrific events unfolding in a place they thought they were safe. Those same instincts to protect her family extend to her friends, neighbors and community."