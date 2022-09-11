Community supports survivor as downtown Kirkland robbery, assault suspects appear in court

One man pleaded not guilty to robbery, while a rape suspect asked for an interpreter, causing his arraignment to be delayed by several days.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Two suspects accused of breaking into a house in downtown Kirkland and assaulting a woman appeared in court on Wednesday.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, police received a 911 call from the survivor. When police arrived, they learned she was asleep on the couch when the two suspects entered her home.

Bubabcarr Touray and Muhammed Sesay pointed a gun at her head and chest, according to charging documents.

The suspects made demands of the survivor, asking her where money was and forcing her to unlock her phone. After Sesay left, Touray sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

Sesay pleaded not guilty on the robbery count.

Bubabcarr Touray asked for an interpreter, causing his arraignment to be delayed by several days.

Many of the survivor's friends and family were in the courtroom to support her.

"All of her people in the area that know her and love her are also grateful that we were able to apprehend these people so quickly to prevent this from happening again in one night or two days later," said April Schatz, a friend of the survivor.

The survivor was one of five people in the home when the crime occurred. Her mother, husband and two children were sleeping at the time.

"Her family was home sleeping, so she did her best to survive, to stay alive, and to keep her family alive by not screaming so that no one was shot," Schatz said.

The survivor's friend told reporters that she is doing everything she can to make sure this kind of attack never happens again. She is working with her community to put up private security cameras on ever street and alley in her neighborhood.

"We do have this false sense of security, even living in downtown Kirkland," Schatz said.

Police were able to arrest the two men on the same day of the attack because of private surveillance cameras.

Schatz also said the police response was "amazing." She said they got to the home in under three minutes.

Due to the need for an interpreter, Touray will be back in court on Monday for his arraignment.

While this survivor is choosing to take action to help her community, George Gonzalez with the Harborview Abuse and Trauma Center says everyone processes what they’ve been through differently.

”There are people who identify themselves as the victim, and we use that language and there's people who identify themselves, as a survivor," said Gonzalez.

He says the support of a medical professional or friends and family can be crucial for certain people.

“Having someone to turn to, whether it's a family member, a close friend, someone who could kind of walk through this process with you," said Gonzalez.

In this case, a family of neighbors are supporting one of their own.

The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center 24-hour Resource Line is available seven days a week for free and confidential help or information at 1-888-99-VOICE (1-888-998-6423)