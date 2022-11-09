Memorial service for D'Vonne Pickett Jr.

The beloved Central District figure was shot and killed last month in Seattle.

SEATTLE — The family of D'Vonne Pickett Jr., a beloved Central District community leader who was killed last month in a shooting, is hosting a memorial service at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Thursday.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, with doors opening at 10 a.m.

Multiple witnesses called 911 on Oct. 19 to report that shots had been fired and a suspect was seen fleeing the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Pickett Jr. lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics took Pickett Jr. to Harborview Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police spoke to Pickett Jr.'s wife, Keanna R. Pickett, who said she and her husband had driven to their shipping and mail business on the 1100 block of MLK Jr. Way. After they pulled up, D'Vonne Pickett Jr. had gotten out and walked toward the front door when she heard multiple gunshots coming from behind her, according to court documents.

Keanna Pickett said she saw a man matching the other witnesses' descriptions standing behind bushes shooting at her husband. She then ran from the car to help D'Vonne Picket Jr. while calling 911, according to court documents.

The suspect accused of killing Pickett Jr. was charged Oct. 24 for the murder and other violent crimes in King County.