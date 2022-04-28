King County deputy injured after suspect rams SUV into patrol vehicle

A King County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after a suspect backed onto their patrol vehicle, dragging it several feet early Thursday morning.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for a suspect after backing an SUV onto a deputy’s patrol car during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of S 116th St and 1st Ave S in the North Highline area of King County.

According to the KCSO, the suspect backed their SUV onto the hood of the deputy’s patrol car during a traffic stop and dragged the patrol vehicle about 30 feet. The suspect then rammed a second patrol vehicle as they fled the scene.

A KCSO deputy suffered minor injuries during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is still at large. No other information is available at this time.

