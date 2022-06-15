Kent police investigate fatal shooting, suspect still at large

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex early Wednesday.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Birch Creek Apartments, located on the 2700 block of 129th Place Southeast.
First responders give the victim life-saving measures after arriving at the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead.
Police have not provided a suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
