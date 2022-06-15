Kent police investigate fatal shooting, suspect still at large

A suspect is on the loose after a man was shot and killed in Kent early Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex early Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Birch Creek Apartments, located on the 2700 block of 129th Place Southeast.

First responders give the victim life-saving measures after arriving at the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead.

Police have not provided a suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department.

Kent Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Birch Creek Apartments that happened around 12:30 am. Suspect is still on the loose with few details known at this time. A male is deceased. pic.twitter.com/urqeibljdB — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) June 15, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.