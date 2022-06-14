Man wanted on 31 charges arrested in stolen vehicle by Sedro-Woolley police

A 28-year-old man suspected of stealing multiple vehicles was arrested by police in Sedro-Woolley Monday. Brandon Thompson is facing at least 31 charges.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — A 28-year-old man wanted for at least 31 charges in connection to incidents spanning multiple months was arrested in Sedro-Woolley Monday morning.

Brandon Thompson is suspected of stealing at least five vehicles and evading Bellingham police and Washington State Patrol troopers on multiple occasions.

Thompson was arrested without incident Monday after officers with the Sedro-Woolley Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a business on the 300 block of Harrison Street.

Sedro-Woolley police said Thompson was transferred to Bellingham Police Department (BPD) custody and will face other charges out of Skagit County in relation to Monday’s arrest.

Last week, the BPD posted on Facebook asking for Thompson to turn himself in and for the public’s help locating him.

In all, Thompson was wanted for 31 charges at the time of his arrest, including six counts of identity theft, five counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, five counts of third-degree theft, five counts of attempted third-degree theft, eluding and more. The BPD said the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office also had probable cause for Thompson’s arrest and that he had a felony arrest warrant out of Skagit County.

Police said the first incident involving Thompson in Bellingham happened on April 10, when Thompson was seen on video driving a stolen car into a hotel.

In another incident on April 23, BPD officers tried to stop a car when the driver, identified as Thompson, fled. The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office was notified a 6-year-old was in the stolen car at the time Thompson fled from police, according to Bellingham police.

According to Sedro-Woolley police, Thompson is believed to be connected to a residence on the 800 block of Taylor Lane that has been involved in multiple investigations involving stolen vehicles, counterfeit pills made with fentanyl, vehicle prowls, and burglaries.