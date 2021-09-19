Police search for suspect in Kent after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One man was killed and two others were hurt in an early morning shooting at a gas station in Kent. Police continue to search for the suspect involved.

KENT, Wash. — Police in Kent are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station around 1:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of West Meeker Street. Police said there was an altercation at the gas station that led to shots being fired.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds and provided aid until paramedics arrived and took both the victims to hospital. Both men, one in his mid-thirties and the other in his early twenties, are being treated for possibly life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect in the shooting left the scene in the victim's vehicle with a third man inside who had also been shot. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and found the third victim near the car deceased with gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers used a police dog to help search for the suspect, but so far he has not been found. Police said there is limited information about the suspect and his identity is currently unknown.

However, police said there were several witnesses to the altercation and shooting and detectives are working to process the information. The reason for the initial altercation is still unclear, police said.