Infant grazed by bullet in shooting at Lakewood apartment

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — An infant was grazed by a bullet after someone shot multiple rounds into a Lakewood apartment complex on Friday evening.

According to Lakewood police, the call came in at around 5:40 p.m. at the 8900 block of Gravelly Lake Drive. They described the scene as chaotic.

Multiple rounds were fired into an apartment from the hallway inside the building. Two units were hit in the shooting. An infant was grazed with a stray bullet and taken to Mary Bridge Hospital.

The age and extent of the injuries of the infant are unknown.

Police say there is no suspect information. They are still interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance footage.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. Multiple agencies were called in to assist because it was initially unclear if the suspect was still there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

