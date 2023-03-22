Law enforcement push legislators to roll back restrictions on police pursuits before session ends

Law enforcement officials said they are still unsatisfied with the proposed changes to the law, namely that more crimes are not eligible for police pursuits.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — With just over a month left in the 2023 legislative session, law enforcement reminded lawmakers about their request to roll back restrictions placed on police pursuits.

In 2021, Washington state law increased the threshold for evidence required for a police pursuit while limiting the types of crimes that can result in chases.

Under the current law, police can only chase a suspect if there is probable cause to believe the driver is impaired, an escaped felon or has committed a violent or sexual crime.

A bill passed by the state Senate would add the crimes of assault, vehicular assault, and domestic violence.

The future of the bill in the House is uncertain.

Wednesday afternoon Speaker Laurie Jinkins said, "I think it'll move through the process and there's a chance it'll come to the floor.”

Monday the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs sent every member of the House of Representatives a letter encouraging them to pass the bill.

“While we believe that SB 5352 as amended by the Senate presents an improvement over current law, we must be clear with the Legislature that the concerns of our communities and most Washingtonians remain – fleeing in a vehicle may continue to be a “get out of jail free card” for many criminal offenses,” said the letter signed by WASPC Policy Director James McMahan.

The letter listed felony offenses that would not be pursuable crimes under the Senate version of the bill including deadly hit and runs, auto theft, some assault of a child crimes, organized retail theft, and residential burglary.

If House Democrats don’t advance the bill, House Minority Leader, Rep. J.T. Wilcox, said Republicans can attempt to force a vote on the floor.

Wilcox said he believes the majority of House members want to pass the bill.