'I could have been killed': Woman nearly hit by stray bullet while sitting in her Belltown apartment

Bullets flew inches from the head of a young woman who was minding her own business in her apartment late Monday.

SEATTLE — A man in his 60s was shot and injured late Monday night in Belltown, according to police.

As of Tuesday morning, the man who was shot was in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center.

The shooting also nearly killed another woman for simply being in her apartment at the time of the shooting; bullets flew inches from her head.

"I could have been killed," said the 22-year-old woman who preferred not to be identified. "I could be dead today because somebody was just stupid and I was just sitting in my apartment."

She said she was just sitting on her couch, looking at her phone and watching videos when she heard some loud pops.

"I will forever be impacted by something that I never... I was never a part of," she said.

She heard the first gunshot, which she realized broke the glass of her window and flew across her living room near where she was sitting. She said her survival instinct kicked in and she moved to hide on the ground, and a second gunshot entered the wall nearly exactly where her head had been.

"It's terrifying," she said.

Shootings have plagued the area around her apartment building in Belltown throughout the summer, especially in the last month alone.

On Aug. 13, two people were shot on Lenora Street, and another person was shot one block away on Blanchard Street, the same street where this latest shooting occurred. Then two weeks later, on Aug. 30, a person was shot and killed on Third Avenue. and Lenora Street.

"It's kind of a free-for-all out here and there's no consequences for what these people are doing," said a witness.

This witness also asked us not to share his identity, out of concern for retaliation.

"It's lawless out here right now," he said.

His account of what happened is he heard an argument and then, "Four gunshots went off," he said.

He added, "[A man] grabbed onto the back of a car, said 'Take me to the hospital. You shot me! You shot me!' And then about five or six more gunshots went off.'"

Seattle police said that no suspects have been arrested.

All that is left at the scene on Blanchard Street and Second Avenue are bullet holes and a shattered sense of security.

"I do feel like I am very lucky," said the woman.

She is now in the process of moving out of her street-level unit, to one that is higher up and hopefully safer.

The young woman is an artist and musician, and she said she does not have the means for mental health help at the moment.

"This event has deeply shaken me," she said.

To contribute to her needed therapy in the wake of this traumatic event, visit her GoFundMe.