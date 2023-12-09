Belltown restaurant owned by Eina Kwon and her husband to reopen 3 months after her death

An announcement on the restaurant's website says it is reopening on Sept. 12.

SEATTLE — The Belltown restaurant owned by a pregnant woman who was shot and killed nearly three months ago is set to reopen,

Eina Kwon and her husband owned Aburiya Bento House on Western Avenue which will reopen on Sept. 12, according to an announcement on the restaurant's website.

Kwon was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed during daylight on June 13 near her business.

Community members who frequented the restaurant came to know Kwon and her husband through their business. Many remembered Kwon as an "incredible human being."

"She's been the most selfless, loving person every time we walked by, she's always coming out here at the same time every morning to put out her sign just like I put out my sign," business owner Michael Hoyle told KING 5 in June. Hoyle and his wife own the business neighboring Aburiya Bento House. "I'm still kind of in a shell shock. It's that's the only word I can use. It's just, it's devastating."

On Tuesday, June 13, Seattle police responded to the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims had been shot in their vehicle. The victims were identified as 34-year-old Kwon and her 37-year-old husband, Sung Kwon.

Eina Kwon was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

The Kwons were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where Eina Kwon was rushed into surgery and her baby was emergently delivered. Both Eina and her baby girl died. Sung Kwon, who was shot multiple times in his left arm, survived.

Cordell Maurice Goosby, 30, is charged with murder and attempted murder in the death of Eina Kwon and her baby girl. He currently faces up to 57 years in prison, if convicted of the crimes.

Court documents show Goosby admitted to being the shooter. According to the King County prosecutor's office, Goosby fired every bullet he had into the car window.