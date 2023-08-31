Fatal Seattle shooting leaves one dead in Belltown

A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Belltown.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Belltown neighborhood early Thursday morning.

SPD said shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man being shot in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear as of now, as well as any suspect or additional victim information.

The Langdon and Anne Simons Senior Apartments on 3rd Avenue between Blanchard and Lenora Streets appeared to be the focus of the investigation, as officers were seen coming in and out of the building in the early morning hours.

SPD asks anyone with information about the case to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.