Family, community holds vigil for 12-year-old boy killed in Kent crash

Gabriel Coury, 12, died on July 11. He was riding a scooter when he was hit by a car near 132nd Avenue Southeast and Southeast 230, just around the corner from his home.



“He was a fun-loving kid and he’d do anything for anybody,” said Tim Smith one of Coury’s coaches



News of his death has rippled through the community. Coury’s parents spoke to KING 5 last week.



“On his way home, he texted ‘I’m on my way, I’m leaving’, I said ‘Okay bud I’ll see you soon,’” his mom Shellie Coury said.



"He was selfless, loving, caring, kind – mature behind imagination,” his dad Michael Coury said. A GoFundMe has been set up for their family.



Thursday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of the young athlete. He was a catcher that was making the transition from Little League to competitive ball.



“They’re starting to put all those fundamentals together and actually really starting to play the game the way it should be played,” said Steve Pettit, Coury’s Little League coach.



Both of his coaches describe a talented baseball player who was too kind to be aggressive – something they were working on together. A pain of loss, a wonder of what could have been that the whole team is carrying.



“The last week has been horrible. My kids went to school with him, my son was on the same team as him, so it’s been rough in my house,” Pettit continued.



A team that tonight is mourning the loss of one of their own, something no 12-year-old should ever have to do.



As for the 19-year-old man who was allegedly behind the wheel – he’s been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and possession of a semiautomatic assault rifle by a person under 21. He’s due in court for his arraignment next week.