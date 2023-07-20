Suspected hit-and-run driver in fatal Fife crash pleads not guilty

The suspect who hit and killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday is being held on $50,000 bail.

Example video title will go here for this video

FIFE, Wash. — The driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run on Interstate 5 in Fife pleaded not guilty for failure to remain at an accident resulting in death on Thursday.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers were called to the northbound lanes of I-5 near 54th Avenue East just after 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a deadly collision. When troopers arrived they found a 48-year-old woman dead and a BMW at the scene.

Investigators say the driver, 20year-old Andriy Myronets, was speeding when he hit the woman on her motorcycle. WSP identified the woman as Morgan M. Baker of Tacoma.

According to court documents, Myronets fled on foot.

Shortly after the crash, police officers were alerted to another vehicle that was possibly looking for Myrontes, according to court documents. The driver was pulled over and told police he was contacted by the suspect, who had asked him for a ride.

Meanwhile, detectives reached out to Tahoma Market near Emerald Queen Casino for a report of a shirtless man with road rash. Detectives obtained video footage and still images of Myronets entering the market and using his phone.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an attorney reached out to police, advising that Myronets wanted to turn himself in. Myronets was taken into custody outside his attorney's office and booked into Pierce County Jail

He is being held on $50,000 bail.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.