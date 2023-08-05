Driver of stolen vehicle damages multiple Seattle police cars in pursuit

SEATTLE — Several Seattle Police Department patrol vehicles were damaged Monday morning after two people in a stolen vehicle attempted to evade officers.
SPD confirms it was conducting a welfare check on two individuals inside a vehicle in a parking lot. Upon attempting to contact the subjects, they tried to drive off and hit several patrol vehicles and other objects in an alley.
After driving for about a block, the subjects collided with a telephone pole. Officers following on foot took both of the vehicle's occupants into custody after they exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.
No officers were injured.
