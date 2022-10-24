'It's going to take time': Community rallies around man shot inside Rainier Beach home

Maurice Gordon's friends said his recovery will not be quick, but they are happy he is alive.

SEATTLE — The Rainier Beach community is rallying together to help a man who was shot and wounded while inside his home.

According to Harborview Medical Center, 50-year-old Maurice Gordon is in satisfactory condition. His friends said his recovery will not be a quick one, but they are happy he is alive.

“We’re trying to focus on rehabbing him, getting him strong, because when he’s strong, we’re strong and the community is strong and the family is strong,” said longtime friend Jeramick Lyons.

This happened on the evening of Oct. 17 around 10 p.m. at a home on 60th Avenue South in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood.

“He was shot in his bathroom window, in probably the place that most of us consider the safest place in our house,” Lyons said.

Gordon was rushed to Harborview. Police searched the neighborhood with a K9 but did not make an arrest.

Meanwhile, lifelong friends like Jeramick Lyons are raising money for his recovery.

“We’re not trying to make sense of what happened because you can’t,” Lyons said. “These are injuries he’s going to recover from, it just won’t be quickly, it’s going to take time."

Gordon is a man friends say is a loving father, artist and beloved member of the community. A man who was nearly killed by what his friends are calling a senseless act of violence.

“Whoever this guy is that did this, he’s just another byproduct. But thank God my brother did not become a statistic and that’s what we’re trying to focus on right now,” Lyons said.

As their friends heal, they know hate for the shooter won’t help that process.

“My brother prays for him. I pray for him, my family prays for him,” Lyons said.