Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash.

A second truck owned by MacDonald-Miller crashed into an electrical pole near the intersection of South Eddy Street and South Albro Place. The Seattle Police Department and Seattle City Light responded to the scene.

Police have not said if the two thefts were related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

