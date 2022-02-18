Video shows thieves stealing catalytic converter from Orting grandmother's truck

Stephanie Bresser was shopping inside a Bonney Lake Target while, unbeknownst to her, a man was capturing video of thieves stealing her catalytic converter outside.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Grandmother Stephanie Bresser of Orting shows a spot under her truck where her catalytic converter is supposed to be. When she starts the engine it’s immediately apparent it’s not how it’s supposed to sound.

“If you’re just driving it, you sound like a drag race car,” Bresser said.

On Valentine’s Day, Bresser was shopping inside a Bonney Lake Target when outside, unbeknownst to her, a stranger was shooting video of someone taking a power tool to her vehicle.

“I was shopping with my daughter inside and someone came over the intercom and said, ‘Anyone who owns a white Toyota Sequoia please come to customer service,'” Bresser said.

Cellphone video shows three men driving away after cutting out her truck’s catalytic converter. A man's voice can be heard off-camera saying, “Come on man. You’re ruining some other guy's family.”

“These people are making, 80 bucks to $200 off a catalytic converter, and they’re destroying people’s lives,” Bresser said.

In Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood Wednesday, police said the owner of a car confronted a woman taking a power tool to the underside of his vehicle. The owner pepper-sprayed her when another man shot back at him.

The thieves took off in a black van and were caught on traffic cameras trying to get away. They were ultimately arrested.

“It’s dangerous, what these people are… It’s becoming dangerous just to get a part that is basically melted down,” Bresser said.

Bresser said she feels lucky as she said no one was injured, An arrest was made and she said her catalytic converter is in police custody waiting to be reinstalled on her truck. She’s thankful for the passerby who caught it all on camera.