Seattle resident shot at after confronting attempted catalytic converter thieves in SoDo neighborhood

SEATTLE — Two people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter were arrested Wednesday night after they fired a gun at a man trying to stop them, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The victim was standing near his car in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue South, near T-Mobile Park, at around 9 p.m. when he saw a black van pull up, according to SPD. The victim reportedly saw a woman carrying a cutting tool get out of the van and kneel under his car.

SPD said the victim confronted the woman who then called for help. A second suspect appeared and was reportedly armed with a gun.

The victim told SPD he pepper-sprayed the suspect with the gun and was shot at before the suspects fled the area.

SPD officers later found the suspects and attempted to pull them over in the 3300 block of South McClellan Street in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood. SPD said the suspects refused to stop and drove dangerously and erratically all the way to Interstate 5 where they attempted to flee from police.

Washington State Patrol troopers assisted the police pursuit and used spike strips and vehicle maneuvers to ultimately stop the suspects' van.

A 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested. SPD said the van was reported stolen. SPD also said they recovered ammunition and 29 grams of methamphetamine from the van.