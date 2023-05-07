Suspect in Capitol Hill fatal stabbing held on $2 million bail

The court found probable cause for first-degree murder, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

SEATTLE — The man suspected of stabbing another man to death with a kitchen knife in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on July 4 is being held on $2 million bail.

The suspect has not been formally charged and waived his right to appear in court on the afternoon of July 5.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 4, Seattle police received a call of a stabbing at the 76 gas station parking lot in the 1500 block of Broadway.

The first police officer arrived and found 45-year-old Fontaine Devon Jackson suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Meanwhile, officers searching for the 53-year-old suspect found he was detained by bystanders.

One witness told police he hit the suspect with a rock and that the suspect dropped a knife. The knife was found at the scene, according to probable cause documents.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Witness statement of Capitol Hill stabbing

A witness who was loading his van with work supplies told detectives he saw two men running south on Broadway - one was being chased by the suspect holding a knife. The witness told detectives he saw the victim fall on the ground as the suspect continued stabbing him, according to probable cause documents.

The witness ran toward the suspect and pepper-sprayed the suspect, causing him to flee.

Two other witnesses gave similar accounts, adding that as they arrived at the gas station in a car, they heard the victim say "something to the effect of, 'why are you doing this, I don't even know you.'"

Suspect statement

Later in the day, the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times, according to probable cause documents.

When asked why he continued to stab the victim, the suspect said, "I wanted to end his suffering."

Toward the end of the interview, the suspect also said the victim had a knife and accused the victim of stealing a charging cord for his cellphone.