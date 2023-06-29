Man pleads guilty to stalking in case involving US Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Brett Forsell was sentenced to 364 days in King County Jail before being on probation for 24 months.

SEATTLE — A Seattle man pleaded guilty Thursday to stalking in a case involving U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Brett Forsell was sentenced to 364 days in King County Jail followed by 24 months of probation. Forsell must also obtain substance abuse, alcohol abuse and mental health evaluations.

Additionally, Forsell can have no contact with Jayapal and was ordered to have no further criminal law violations. As part of the plea, he agreed to an anti-stalking order, which includes a prohibition on possessing firearms for eight years. He was ordered to surrender any weapons.

On July 9, Jayapal and her husband heard loud yelling coming from outside their home in West Seattle around 10:30 p.m., according to court documents. Jayapal's husband, Steve Williamson, went out on the front porch to investigate and the couple heard male voices yelling expletives and saying "Go back to India."

The couple also heard a voice telling Jayapal to harm herself and other comments alleging she was a communist. When Williamson opened the door, he said one of the males got back into a vehicle driven by the other male and sped away.

Jayapal reported the incident to 911 and said there was a similar incident in front of her home the weekend before, on July 2.

Later that night, a car returned and sped down Jayapal's street, revving its engine, before coming to a stop in her driveway, according to court documents. Williamson heard metal pinging noises that sounded similar to a pellet or a bb gun hitting metal.

Williamson told Jayapal to go upstairs for her safety and call 911. Williamson said the man was aggressive and was getting out of his car and coming toward the couple's driveway.

Soon after, Seattle police arrived on scene and arrested Forsell for malicious harassment.

A neighbor of Jayapal's said she heard Forsell say something similar to "Go back to India" and threaten to kill Jayapal, according to court documents.

The neighbor also reported one of the men, who she believed to be Forsell, was erecting a tent.

Forsell later told Seattle FBI agents that he had gone to pick up his son on the night of July 9 and instructed him to drive past Jayapal's home, according to court documents. Forsell admitted to yelling profanities but denied making comments about Jayapal's race or ethnicity, or telling Jayapal to harm herself. Forsell also admitted to driving past Jayapal's house and yelling expletives another time. He said his only bias against Jayapal was her political beliefs and her status as a democrat, according to court documents.

Forsell said he then returned home and got into an argument with his mother, who told him to leave his home, according to court documents. Forsell told FBI agents he returned to Jayapal's property and began setting up a tent on the other side of the road from her house.

Forsell also said he had been drinking that night and he struggled with mental illness, according to court documents. Forsell described his action's toward Jayapal as a "manifestation of a manic episode."

Video given to investigators by Williamson captured two voices yelling expletives in front of Jayapal's home, including one comment including the word "India," but investigators could not be sure whether or not it was Forsell's voice making that comment, according to court documents.

Forsell was armed with a .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol with a live round in the chamber while outside of the representative's home, according to court documents.