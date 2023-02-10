In second break-in since August, burglars steal $25K in merchandise from West Seattle comic book store

SEATTLE — The owner of the only comic bookstore in West Seattle says he is fed up after the store was broken into over the weekend, marking its second break-in within the last six weeks. While you may read about bad guys wreaking havoc on cities in the comic books, the toll in real life impacts finances and livelihoods.

Shaun Duff, the owner of Tails to Astonish , never wanted to be the one looking to be saved. “First thing I thought of is, 'I don't know if I can continue to do this.' Just because so much of our back stock was taken," said Duff. Tails to Astonish is the only comic bookstore in West Seattle. It's seen its share of recent crime. On Saturday morning, Sept. 30, burglars broke through the front door, stealing more than $25,000 worth of merchandise — many items with important historical value, as well.

"Four books that were all signed by Stan Lee, including the first Black Panther appearance, first appearance of the Guardians of Galaxy, first appearance of Captain Marvel, first appearance of Ms. Marvel, countless books," said Duff, listing the stolen items.



This isn't the first time criminals have targeted his store. Six weeks ago, burglars broke into the back door and stole more than $20,000 worth of comic books. Duff said these hits add to the pain of doing business.



"You're hurting my family, my small business,” said Duff. “It's just myself and my wife, this is what I do for a living."



As far as what's next in this story, Duff said it may not be the ending that anyone wants to see.



"We got a year left in our lease,” said Duff. “A little bit less than a year left in our lease. So, at the bare minimum we're going to try to make it to that. I don't know what's going to happen in the future."