Bobby Wagner's new comic book 'FAST54' hopes to raise awareness for stroke education

The new comic book will be available to Seahawks fans starting at this weekend's home game.

SEATTLE — A comic book depicting Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner will be available for Seahawks fans starting this weekend.

The longtime Seahawk announced on Wednesday his new comic book, "FAST54," in a new initiative to raise awareness for stroke care and education.

For Wagner, who has spent 11 of his 12 seasons with the Seahawks, this is a personal story. The 33-year-old All-Pro linebacker lost his mother, Phenia Mae, to a stroke.

“Sadly, my mom had a stroke, and it changed our lives forever,” Wagner said. “We want to share a story that helps inform people in every community about the signs of stroke, the F.A.S.T. program, and how knowing the signs can save lives.”

Teaming up with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Wagner highlighted F.A.S.T., an acronym to help people recall the signs of a stroke (face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, time to call 911). This acronym is at the center of the new comic book, as the linebacker hopes to reach new audiences and reinforce the F.A.S.T steps in an "entertaining and memorable manner."

According to Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, 10,800 comic books of "FAST54" will be printed for the Seattle area. Fans can pick up a free copy at these locations:

2,500 comic books will be given to ticket holders pregame in Touchdown City at Lumen Field at the Seahawks vs. Panthers game on Sept. 24

1,000 comic books will be available to fans at the Seahawks Pro Shops in Renton and at Lumen Field (500 at each location) in honor of National Comic Book Day on Sept. 25. It will be limited to one per customer, with no purchase required.

2,500 comic books will be available at Touchdown City before the Seahawks vs. Browns game on Oct. 29 in recognition of World Stroke Day

Funds donated to the Phenia Mae Fund will help stroke patients have the equipment they need in their rehabilitation, Virginia Mason said. A donation of $54 can provide a walker or blood pressure monitoring kit for one patient, as mobility and monitoring devices are vital to reduce the risk of falling and to track progress.