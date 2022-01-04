Body found in car trunk in Graham identified as missing woman

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found in the trunk of a car in Graham in December as a woman who was reported missing one week earlier.
The medical examiner has identified the woman as 41-year-old Patricia “Tricia” Soto who was reportedly last seen on Nov. 7 in Burien. Soto was reported missing by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 16.
Pierce County deputies found Soto deceased in a car at an auto yard on Dec. 21 while assisting with another investigation. They were looking into a vehicle when they found Soto’s body. The auto yard sells parts for cars and stores a number of vehicles, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss.
Soto’s manner of death is still pending, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a homicide.