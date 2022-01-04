Body found in car trunk in Graham identified as missing woman

The body found in the trunk of a car at a Graham auto yard in December has been identified as a woman who was reported missing one week earlier.

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found in the trunk of a car in Graham in December as a woman who was reported missing one week earlier.

The medical examiner has identified the woman as 41-year-old Patricia “Tricia” Soto who was reportedly last seen on Nov. 7 in Burien. Soto was reported missing by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 16.

Pierce County deputies found Soto deceased in a car at an auto yard on Dec. 21 while assisting with another investigation. They were looking into a vehicle when they found Soto’s body. The auto yard sells parts for cars and stores a number of vehicles, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss.

Soto’s manner of death is still pending, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.